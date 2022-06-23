Savannah Bananas clinch playoff spot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas, defending Coastal Plain League champions, have clinched a 2022 playoff berth.

With a 9-6 win Wednesday night against their rival, the Macon Bacon, the bunch took the CPL’s West Division first-half championship. They will host game one of the West Division Championship series on July 31. Their opponent will be the winner of the second half in the West; with the winner of the best-of-three series advancing to the CPL Championship for the 2022 Petitt Cup.

The Bananas also hold the best record in the league at 16-5 overall.

According to the league, the Bananas have been averaging over 6 runs per game, while outscoring their opponents 131-77 so far. On the mound, the pitching staff has been consistently atop the league as well, sporting a team ERA of 3.13, which is second best in the CPL.

