Sen. Warnock accepts invitation to debate hosted by WTOC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign announced Thursday that he’s accepted WTOC’s invitation to debate Herschel Walker in the race for Warnock’s US Senate seat.

Rev. Warnock also accepted invitations to two other debates, one in Atlanta and the other in Macon.

In a statement, Rev. Warnock said, “These debates are an opportunity for Georgians to see the clear choice they have in this important election between my record fighting for all Georgians and my opponent.”

Herschel Walker has not announced which debates he will accept invitations to.

His campaign released this statement to WTOC about his intentions for debates:

“Herschel looks forward to debating Raphael Warnock in the fall. We have received dozens of invitations and are evaluating dates and debate formats.”

WTOC intends to host the debate between Warnock and Walker in October ahead of the November election, pending Walker’s acceptance.

