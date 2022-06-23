Sky Cams
Splash in the Boro closed after person has medical emergency

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A person died after having a medical emergency at Splash in the Boro waterpark on Thursday.

According to an official with the Bulloch County Recreation Department, the person had a medical emergency while in the lazy river.

Splash in the Boro posted to the official Facebook page that the park is now closed and will remain closed for the rest of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

