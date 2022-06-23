Splash in the Boro closed after person has medical emergency

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A person died after having a medical emergency at Splash in the Boro waterpark on Thursday.

According to an official with the Bulloch County Recreation Department, the person had a medical emergency while in the lazy river.

Splash in the Boro posted to the official Facebook page that the park is now closed and will remain closed for the rest of Thursday.

