Tips on using fireworks safely for the Fourth of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Independence day is around the corner and many people plan on celebrating with fireworks.

However, there are some rules and warnings you should know about.

According to Georgia state laws, only adults 18 and older can use fireworks any day between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. On certain holidays like the Fourth of July, that time is extended to 11:59 p.m.

You cannot set off fireworks in any park, historic site, roads, or highways and it’s illegal to use them within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home or gas station.

You should also keep safety top of mind. Every year, emergency rooms are filled with people injured from fireworks.

Almost half of the injuries treated around the Fourth of July are burns.

Children are mostly injured. Many of the injuries come from sparklers.

Jay Goldstein, an emergency physician with Memorial Medical Center, said, “sparklers are extremes of heat. I think they can get up over one thousand degrees Fahrenheit. You’re talking about third-degree burns and people think that they are light and easy and fun they can cause significant damage. They need to be supervised when you’re using sparklers and making sure they are taken care of appropriately.”

Remember to be considerate to neighbors and pets that may be sensitive to loud noises.

