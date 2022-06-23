Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info

Several methods available to remove sensitive data
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Protecting personal information is critical in the digital age, but according to experts, a simple web search of your name will likely return your age, date of birth or even home address.

Last year the Federal Trade Commission received almost 1.4 million reports of identity theft.

Mark Kapczynski, with One Rep, an online privacy company, said there are currently upwards of 150 to 200 people search websites where sensitive information is availble.  

“That they can just buy this data from big companies and then just park it out on their websites so that Google can index it and show it up,” Kapczynski said. “It’s just remarkable because this is not a problem in any other country but the United States.”

He said these privacy-breaching sites do follow the law and have a feature where you can have your information removed by opting out, but it’s a time-consuming and usually temporary process.  

“These people search websites are so bad that even if you remove your information through their opt out process, two to three months later, your data comes back in,” Kapczynski said.

The Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act (COPRA), which would, in part, address security of personal data, was introduced in the Senate last fall but has yet to move forward.

In the meantime, services like One Rep can help you find and remove your personal data. It costs about $100 per year but does offer a free scan. Other companies, like Norton or Reputation Defender, provide a similar service.

There’s also a new feature where you can ask Google to remove your personal information from its search results. Google will ask for examples of websites where your personal data appears and will review them, however asking Google to do this doesn’t guarantee the company will remove the information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
FILE PHOTO
Splash in the Boro closed after person has medical emergency

Latest News

FILE - Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest,...
Hall of Fame NFL running back Hugh McElhenny dies at 93
Verizon says service restored to eastern Chatham County
Memorial Health doctor says hospital has seen rise in COVID hospitalizations
A Florida man finds human remains in shallow grave while searching for a runaway chicken.
Owner's search for pet chicken leads to human remains
The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks...
Healthy newborn baby surrendered to fire department under Safe Haven law