Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office warning of temporary disruption to 9-1-1 service

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a temporary disruption to the 9-1-1 service in the city of Beaufort.

Century Link advised Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch that residents in the City of Beaufort may have trouble reaching 9-1-1, due to temporary technical difficulties.

If you experience an issue getting through to 9-1-1 during an emergency, contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Century Link is working on the issue.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

