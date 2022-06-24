Cooler temperatures today, humidity returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After one of our hottest days in a few years on Thursday, Friday will be cooler. Our morning temperatures are still mild, with lows in the low to mid 70s away from the coast. Temperatures climb to the lower 90 around lunchtime with an onshore breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Afternoon highs top out near 90 degrees with isolated showers and a storm or two around during the afternoon and evening. You’ll also notice it will be more humid on Friday, with dew points returning to the 70s.

Friday Tybee Tides: 7.3′ 5:38PM I 1.2′ 11:48PM I 8.4′ 6:03PM

Isolated showers and storms will be around Saturday, but coverage will still be limited. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, closer to our average for this time of the year. Sunday looks to be mostly dry with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Monday looks mostly dry with highs near 90 degrees, but a cold front will move in on Tuesday, increasing rain chances through the middle of the work week.

Tropical Update:

There is a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic with a 50% chance of development within the next five days. This system will continue moving west through the weekend into next week when it could enter an area more-favorable for tropical development where it could become a Tropical Depression. There are no direct impacts to us in the forecast at this point.

