Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play former team

The former Braves first baseman returns to Truist Park for first time as an opponent
Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play Braves
Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play Braves(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Gagnon
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The beloved fan-favorite Freddie Freeman spent 12 seasons as a first baseman for the Atlanta Braves so playing at Truist Park is not new to him. But, this will be the first time he will play on this field as an opponent.

Freeman is expected to make his highly-anticipated return as his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, come to town as part of a triple-header. And thinking back on his time spent with the Braves, it was hard to fight back the wide range of emotions he was going through.

“I was doing pretty good about an hour ago,” he said, fighting back tears. “I don’t know all the emotions to try to put it in words. I’m just happy to be back. This organization, the people, the media people who covered my family with grace and love over the last 12 years. The fans since I was 20 years old, the ones that saw me when I was 17 in Gulf Coast League. They helped me be where I am today.”

In November, Freeman helped the Braves win their first World Series Championship since the 1995 season.

Freeman, who received a warm ovation from fans trickling into Truist Park, heard chants and cheers of his name.

He is also expected to receive his World Series Championship ring.

The game starts at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
One person dies in officer-involved shooting on Gwinnett Street, GBI investigating
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
Former members of House of Prayer church say they haven’t seen children in years
Motorist drives through Rincon parade
New video shows the moment a motorist drives through Rincon’s ‘Let Freedom Ring Parade’
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
Report compiled by Veterans Education Success claims House of Prayer church committed fraud

Latest News

Fans in Savannah on St. Patrick's Day pose with the 2021 World Series trophy.
World Series trophy stops at Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez made...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
Georgia sports fans fly their Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs flags together at their...
Fans at GA-FL game ready for World Series game 4
Fans celebrate at Coach's Corner as the Atlanta Braves punch a ticket to the 2021 World Series.
Fans celebrate at Coach’s Corner as Braves clinch NLCS title