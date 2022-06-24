Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play former team

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The beloved fan-favorite Freddie Freeman spent 12 seasons as a first baseman for the Atlanta Braves so playing at Truist Park is not new to him. But, this will be the first time he will play on this field as an opponent.

Freeman is expected to make his highly-anticipated return as his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, come to town as part of a triple-header. And thinking back on his time spent with the Braves, it was hard to fight back the wide range of emotions he was going through.

“I was doing pretty good about an hour ago,” he said, fighting back tears. “I don’t know all the emotions to try to put it in words. I’m just happy to be back. This organization, the people, the media people who covered my family with grace and love over the last 12 years. The fans since I was 20 years old, the ones that saw me when I was 17 in Gulf Coast League. They helped me be where I am today.”

In November, Freeman helped the Braves win their first World Series Championship since the 1995 season.

Freeman, who received a warm ovation from fans trickling into Truist Park, heard chants and cheers of his name.

He is also expected to receive his World Series Championship ring.

The game starts at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.