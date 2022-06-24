GBI requested to investigate officer-involved shooting on Gwinnett Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested to lead an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), an officer-involved shooting occurred Friday at Gwinnett and Magazine streets.

SPD states no officers were injured in the incident.

Details are still very limited. Check back for updates.

