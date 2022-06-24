Sky Cams
Georgia asks court to reverse decision, allow Heartbeat Law to take effect

Georgia State Capitol
Georgia State Capitol(CBS46)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The State of Georgia has filed notice asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to reverse a previous decision and allow the Heartbeat Law to take effect.

This comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave abortion law power to the states on Friday.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I believe in the dignity, value and worth of every human being, both born and unborn. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs.

We have just filed a notice in the 11th Circuit requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect.”

A judge blocked the state’s bill from taking effect in July of 2020.

Georgia HB481, or Heartbeat Law, is a six-week abortion ban except in certain situations.

Physicians practicing medicine in Georgia would be prohibited from offering abortion services to pregnant women if a “fetal heartbeat” is present, which typically occurs in the sixth week of pregnancy.

Please click here to view the notice filed by the state on Friday.

