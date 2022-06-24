Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Georgia Southern Hall of Fame member Dr. Patrick “Doc” Spurgeon passes away

Georgia Southern Hall of Fame member Dr. Patrick “Doc” Spurgeon passes away
Georgia Southern Hall of Fame member Dr. Patrick “Doc” Spurgeon passes away(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University Hall of Fame member Dr. Patrick “Doc” Spurgeon has died at age 92.

Dr. Spurgeon was one of the first assistant coaches hired by Erk Russell. He was also an English Literature professor.

Spurgeon coached with Russell and Coach Tim Stowers. He also acted as a lead scout for Russel for four out of six of Georgia Southern’s national Championships.

Former Georgia Southern Head Football Coach Chad Lunsford expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Spurgeon went on to win four more National Championships under Coach Jim Tressel at Youngstown State.

He then volunteered as a coach under Tressel at Ohio State when they won a National Championship which gave him nine during his coaching career.

Spurgeon coached three All-American punters and five All-American kickers. His career coaching record was 555-125.

According to his Hall of Fame bio for his alma mater, Emory and Henry, “Spurgeon’s passions for English and football truly came together in his ability to write scouting reports. He was known for scouting reports that were exceedingly accurate and well written.”

Spurgeon remained a fixture in Statesboro and the sports community after his retirement.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
FILE PHOTO - Splash in the Boro
Splash in the Boro closed after person has medical emergency
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
Fire on St. Catherine's Island
Lightning sparks fire on St. Catherine’s Island
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department
Darien City Council votes to dissolve police department

Latest News

Reggie Horton (Center) holds the Petitt Cup
Savannah Bananas clinch playoff spot
Mary Miller
Savannah’s Mary Miller wins GSGA Girls Championship
Former whale branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry
Former Whale Branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry
Former whale branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry
Former whale branch star holds football camp in the Lowcountry