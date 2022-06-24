Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 6-24-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you’d agree it’s not terribly hot today with highs just about 90° except for the beaches, that are sitting around 84°. It is a little muggier south of the Altamaha where 93° in Alma feels like 100°. High pressure will build from the north through the weekend, making thunderstorm development few and far between for the Lowcountry west to Statesboro, but south of I-16, it could get a little more active.

It’ll be 83° at 8:35pm sunset with mostly clear skies.

Saturday will start with inland temps in the upper 60s and low 70s approaching the beaches with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 90 with afternoon dewpoints in the mid-upper 60s, and an easterly breeze 10-15mph = Very comfortable for late June.

Sunday: 69/89 with even (slightly) lower dewpoints and a still an easterly breeze 10-15mph. Both weekend days have a less than a 20% chance of a pop-up thunderstorm that’ll most likely occur west of I-95.

A cold front will be pushing near us on Tuesday and then stall out out through the end of the week. Widespread decent rain chances at least by Wednesday with highs just about 90°.

MARINE: Tonight...E winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Saturday...E winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 ft. Saturday night...E winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday...E winds 10 kt, seas 3 ft. Sunday night...E winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 ft.

Rip current risk at Tybee and Hilton Head are forecast to be low, but please make sure you check the color of the flags that the lifeguards are flying, because conditions can and do change.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
FILE PHOTO - Splash in the Boro
Splash in the Boro closed Thursday after person suffers heart attack, drowns
GBI requested to investigate officer-involved shooting on Gwinnett Street
FILE PHOTO
GDOT: Houlihan Bridge reopens to traffic
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Cooler temperatures today, humidity returns
Not as hot this weekend!
Andrew's noon forecast 6.24
More humidity, less heat!
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 6.24
Hopefully you didn't melt today
Jamie's 6pm Forecast