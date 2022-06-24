Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 6-24-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you’d agree it’s not terribly hot today with highs just about 90° except for the beaches, that are sitting around 84°. It is a little muggier south of the Altamaha where 93° in Alma feels like 100°. High pressure will build from the north through the weekend, making thunderstorm development few and far between for the Lowcountry west to Statesboro, but south of I-16, it could get a little more active.

It’ll be 83° at 8:35pm sunset with mostly clear skies.

Saturday will start with inland temps in the upper 60s and low 70s approaching the beaches with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 90 with afternoon dewpoints in the mid-upper 60s, and an easterly breeze 10-15mph = Very comfortable for late June.

Sunday: 69/89 with even (slightly) lower dewpoints and a still an easterly breeze 10-15mph. Both weekend days have a less than a 20% chance of a pop-up thunderstorm that’ll most likely occur west of I-95.

A cold front will be pushing near us on Tuesday and then stall out out through the end of the week. Widespread decent rain chances at least by Wednesday with highs just about 90°.

MARINE: Tonight...E winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Saturday...E winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 ft. Saturday night...E winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday...E winds 10 kt, seas 3 ft. Sunday night...E winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 ft.

Rip current risk at Tybee and Hilton Head are forecast to be low, but please make sure you check the color of the flags that the lifeguards are flying, because conditions can and do change.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

