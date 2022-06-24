One person dies in crash in Hampton County
Jun. 24, 2022
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway in Hampton County, South Carolina after a deadly crash.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Friday on Yemassee Highway.
South Carolina state troopers say the driver went off the road to the right, over corrected and slammed into a tree.
The driver was the only person in the car.
The driver was taken to hospital where they later died.
