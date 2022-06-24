Port Wentworth city council approves industrial zoning moratorium

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, Port Wentworth council members passed a moratorium that will last for six months.

This decision comes after residents have been constantly pushing the city for years to re-evaluate industrial rezoning proposals.

Some people in this community are upset that they move into a neighborhood zoned residential and land is rezoned for a warehouse right outside of their homes.

City council members passed the moratorium unanimously tonight. There was no opposition to a pause.

City leaders agree that zoning ordinances need to be re-evaluated and residents say taxpayers bear the brunt of Port Wentworth’s development decisions.

“We’re becoming so inundated with traffic and warehouses and other businesses that the property owners and homeowners are the ones who are bearing the brunt of the taxes for Chatham County.”

“In order to ensure efficient and smart development, we must review and revise our zoning ordinances and started with an industrial moratorium is a good place.”

Council member Thomas Barbee said, “we don’t have to rezone anything, anything there’s no law. But when an old council rezones something the new council is obligated by law to make sure that zoning is carried through.”

“Every meeting I’ve been at this year since taking this position, there’s infrastructure needs that while we have... a comprehensive plan, but we don’t have a plan for the comprehensive plan,” said city manager Steve Davis.

The six month pause should take effect immediately. The city says they will bring on an outside agency to re-evaluate zoning ordinances, codes, take a look at the comprehensive plan and even create a digital mock up.

There was discussion about extending the six months if they haven’t reached a point where they’ve finished the evaluation, but the resolution they voted on says this moratorium won’t exceed six months.

WTOC has reached out for clarification.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.