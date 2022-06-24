Reaction from Georgia leaders to Roe v. Wade decision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lawmakers, leaders and political candidates across Georgia reacted to Friday’s decision from the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (Democrat):

“I’ve always believed a patient’s room is too small a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ends a core protection for women to make their own health care decisions, and is a departure from our American ideals to recognize and protect basic rights. This misguided decision is devastating for women and families in Georgia and nationwide.”

“Across the country, states have already passed dangerous and uncompromising restrictions that put politicians in charge of health care, instead of women and doctors,” continued Senator Reverend Warnock. “Our work to restore the right of women to determine and access their own care must continue. I’ll never back down from this fight because women should be able to make their own health care decisions.

Senate candidate Herschel Walker (Republican):

“This Supreme Court decision sends the issue of abortion back to the states, which is where it belongs,” Herschel said. “I stand for life and Raphael Warnock stands for abortion, including the heinous practice of partial birth and late term abortion. I won’t apologize for erring on the side of life, especially considering the radical abortion views held by Senator Warnock and today’s Democrat party.”

U.S. House of Representatives candidate Wade Herring (Democrat):

“The Supreme Court made the wrong decision to overturn well-established law based on the fundamental right of privacy. I trust women to make healthcare choices about their bodies. Reproductive rights are healthcare rights. Now that the Supreme Court has reversed Roe v. Wade, Congress must act to restore reproductive rights. When elected, I will fight for federal legislation to ensure women’s right to choose. I am the only candidate for Congress in Georgia’s 1st District who trusts women to make their own healthcare decisions. Elections matter, and your vote makes a difference.”

