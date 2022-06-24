Sky Cams
Reproductive justice advocate, attorney react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to the immediate impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Coco Papy, a reproductive justice advocate in Savannah, says she’s concerned about a part of Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion, that cases addressing same sex relationships, same sex marriage and contraception should also now be reconsidered.

“This is how it works, it is little by little, and then all at once. And if you overturn one precedent, than all others are fair game,” Papy said.

Julie Wade, an attorney, and board member for Planned Parenthood Southeast, agrees.

Wade said, “Roe formed the basis for many other rights like gay marriage. And so when you pull that decision out, it’s like pulling the yarn on a sweater, and everything starts unraveling.”

Wade added Planned Parenthood Clinics in Georgia have already seen an increase in call volume in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision.

Papy said, “People have always looked for ways to control when they have kids and how they have kids and what their families look like. Just because it has now been made so that it’s not legal in certain places does not mean it stops.”

“I think it’s important to understand that abortion is not a simple choice of whether to continue a pregnancy. It’s involved in miscarriages, in IVF, in all sorts of health care related to pregnancy that are some of the most intimate decisions that a woman makes with her health care provider,” said Wade.

Wade says Planned Parenthood’s health centers remain open, providing critical care related to reproductive health, in addition to abortion.

