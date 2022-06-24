Sky Cams
Savannah native Jayda Cheaves lands first movie role

Jayda Cheaves
Jayda Cheaves(Flash by Ben)
By Danielle Lee
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some may know her as Jayda Wayda, but in her hometown Savannah she started as Amour Jayda.

Jayda Cheaves is a media mogul who grew her platform into a multi-million dollar business.

Alongside that, she’s the CEO of Waydamin Brand.

Cheaves held a private screening for her first role in BET’S ‘Bid for Love’ Thursday.

“I went to acting class, I told my manager it was not for me and I left, I was able to get into the role myself,” Cheaves said.

Cheaves says she enjoys acting and it came natural to her.

“Besides being an entrepreneur, acting will be the next thing I’m serious about,”Cheaves said.

Bid for Love is not the only time Cheaves will appear on the big screen, she’s currently filming for her own reality TV show.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

