Savannah State adds tenth game to football schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State University football team has added a tenth game to the 2022 schedule.

The Tigers will start the 2022 campaign with a non-conference matchup against Southern University from Lakeland, Fla. The home game is set for 6 p.m. kickoff at Wright Stadium on Sept. 3.

This game filled a previously open date in the Tigers’ schedule.

Following the opening home game on Sept. 3, the Tigers will go on the road for three consecutive Saturday’s, facing Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) opponents Edward Waters (Jacksonville, Fla.), Benedict College (Columbia, S.C.) and Morehouse (Atlanta, Ga.).

On Oct. 1, Savannah State returns home for an SIAC crossover battle with Kentucky State. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

The following week, Oct. 8, the Tigers celebrate Homecoming with a 3 p.m. game against Virginia University of Lynchburg. After a trip back to Atlanta to face Clark Atlanta on Oct. 15, Savannah State hosts Albany State at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 in Theodore A. Wright Stadium.

The Tigers will battle Fort Valley State at the Macon Central City HBCU Football Classic in Macon, Georgia on Oct. 29. They return home for the regular season finale against Lane College on Nov. 5. Kick-off for the final game is set for 5 p.m.

Season tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Individual game tickets and tailgating packages will go on sale later this summer on the same webpage.

