Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah State football adds game to upcoming season

Savannah State University
Savannah State University(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University has announced an additional home game for their upcoming 2022 football season.

Ticket packages were also released Friday morning.

The additional home game will be on September 3 against Southeastern University with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Theodore A. Wright Stadium.

This will be the Tigers first game under their new head coach, Aaron Kelton.

Season tickets and individual game tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
FILE PHOTO - Splash in the Boro
Splash in the Boro closed Thursday after person suffers heart attack, drowns
GBI requested to investigate officer-involved shooting on Gwinnett Street
FILE PHOTO
GDOT: Houlihan Bridge reopens to traffic
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event

Latest News

Savannah State adds tenth game to football schedule
Georgia Southern Hall of Fame member Dr. Patrick “Doc” Spurgeon passes away
Georgia Southern Hall of Fame member Dr. Patrick “Doc” Spurgeon passes away
Reggie Horton (Center) holds the Petitt Cup
Savannah Bananas clinch playoff spot
Mary Miller
Savannah’s Mary Miller wins GSGA Girls Championship