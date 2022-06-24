Savannah State football adds game to upcoming season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University has announced an additional home game for their upcoming 2022 football season.

Ticket packages were also released Friday morning.

The additional home game will be on September 3 against Southeastern University with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Theodore A. Wright Stadium.

This will be the Tigers first game under their new head coach, Aaron Kelton.

Season tickets and individual game tickets can be purchased here.

