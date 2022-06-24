Several events happening this weekend to celebrate PRIDE in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - June is recognized as Pride Month, and the Savannah community is celebrating it in a new way this weekend.

Pride Month is all about visibility. The LGBTQ plus community wants to remain visible and share their experiences.

This year the Bay Street Cabaret is doing that through song.

The producer of the show, Rick Garman, says he wants to take serious topics and turn them into a positive and uplifting show.

During the night, through characters, they hope to speak about the LGBTQ experience, like coming out, homelessness, violence and AIDS, through a different lens – the cabaret.

“This one is called Say Gay which is a take on the bill in Florida that passed that was nicknamed don’t say gay so we have decided for pride month we are not only going to say gay we are going to sing it so we have 20 songs from LGBTQIA plus artists, icons, allies,” said Garman.

The performances are happening Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. at Club One. You must be 21 to attend. Tickets are still available.

A portion of ticket sales go to the First City Pride Center.

A block party will also be held this weekend. First City Pride Center wants to let the community know that they are here and back to offering full services again after the pandemic.

This weekend they are also celebrating five years of being here in the community and serving the LGBTQ+ community.

The center will also be commemorating 53 years since the Stonewall Riots in New York which started the fight for rights in the LGBTQ+ community.

“It is an event for everyone, allies, people in the community, people in Savannah, people from outside of Savannah too because we do try to extend our services to as we can to people in South Carolina or Florida because there aren’t a lot of LGBT centers in the southeast,” said Lawrence Appenzeller, Events Committee Chair.

Not only is First City Pride Center returned to normal operations again but new programs have also started up, including support groups for pride families with younger kids.

If you want to learn some more and just celebrate Pride Month, the block party is happening on Bull Street outside of the Pride Center on Saturday.

