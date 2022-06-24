Sky Cams
Statesboro Police make arrests in undercover operation targeting online predators

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) has made arrests in an undercover operation targeting online predators.

SPD warns of a wide array of electronic platforms which offer criminals anonymous places to sell stolen property, obtain child pornography, and in the case of a recent Impact Team operation, solicit minors for sex.

SPD used an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old. Impact Team officers monitored traffic on sites known to play host to these sorts of illegal activities. Over the course of a multi-day investigation, three separate individuals sought a meeting with the “15 year old” for sexually explicit purposes.

SPD says officers made sure to emphasize to the suspects they were arranging a meeting with an underage person so as to eliminate any possible misunderstandings.

When each of the suspects arrived to meet the “15 year old” in person, they were taken into custody by Impact officers and SPD detectives.

The investigations into these suspects continue through the analysis of cell phones and computers seized during the arrests. Police say additional charges are possible based on the results of these efforts.

Robert Mikael Jackson, 31, is charged with one count Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Child Molestation, one count Criminal Attempt to Commit Child Molestation, one count Criminal Attempt to Entice a Child for Indecent Purposes, one count Criminal Attempt to Commit Statutory Rape, one count Use of a Computer Service to Entice a Child to Commit an Illegal Act, and one count Obstruction.

Ryan David Timmerman, 38, is charged with one count Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Child Molestation, one count Criminal Attempt to Commit Child Molestation, one count Criminal Attempt to Entice a Child for Indecent Purposes, one count Criminal Attempt to Commit Statutory Rape, one count Use of a Computer Service to Entice a Child to Commit an Illegal Act, one count Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count Possession of a Drug Related Object.

Justin Tad Roberson is charged with one count Criminal Attempt to Entice a Child for Indecent Purposes, one count Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Battery, one count Use of a Computer Service to Entice a Child to Commit an Illegal Act, one count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, one count Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count Obstruction.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

