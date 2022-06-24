Two people injured in shootings in Burton and Seabrook

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Two people have been injured in two separate shootings in Beaufort County on Friday.

The first shooting happened at about 2 p.m. on Possum Hill Road in Burton. Officers found a man in the road who had been shot one time.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office believes subjects shot from car and left the scene. Right now, there is no description of the car or the subjects involved.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated.

The second shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Vidalia Road in Seabrook where one person was injured.

Currently, there is no update on the person’s condition or the identity of the subject in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

