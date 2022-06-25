Arrest made after juvenile dies in shooting in Seabrook

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A juvenile has died following a shooting that happened during a burglary in Seabrook on Friday.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Vidalia Road at about 2:30 p.m.

They discovered that the owner of the home interrupted a burglary. The owner had confronted two male subjects that were inside his home when one of them fired a handgun at him.

The other subject was injured in the process. The owner of the home ran out of his home during that time.

Deputies found the wounded subject, who was juvenile from Burton, unresponsive in the home. The second subject had left the scene.

Medical person responded to the juvenile subject and determined he was dead.

The second subject was identified as 17 year old David Singleton.

Deputies found Singleton at his home on Porches Hill Road.

Singleton did not surrender immediately so a perimeter was established around the home.

After about an hour, Singleton came out.

Singleton was arrested for Burglary 1st Degree and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Charges for Singleton in the juvenile subject’s death are being evaluated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.