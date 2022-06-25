Sky Cams
Dreamers Friday Night Lights camp honors late coach Kirk Warner

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Friday Night Lights camp began a little differently than some as the former Liberty County stars took time to honor their late coach, Kirk Warner who recently passed from cancer.

“Be with his sons and be with his wife, Lord God, bless his family.”

Former players said Coach Warner would want them to compete so that’s what they did.

Players from 8th to 12th grade went through drills led by Cleveland Browns DB Richard LeCounte and New England Patriots Linebacker Rawkwon McMillan.

McMillan said he’s done a camp before on his own, but bringing out other Liberty County alumni made it more special.

“We’re going to do more together than we are individually. As long as we stick together as a community we can do and accomplish great things.”

It wasn’t just the football stars out and about. NBA star Davion Mitchell was out showing support too.

“It’s fun, you know, because it reminds me of when we were all in high school together,” said McMillan.

“It’s a great feeling in Hinesville when we can bring all the people that made it professionally, just to come together and hang with each other just to show those kids hard work really pays off,” said Mitchell

LeCounte says he feels like he can relate to the athletes and his message to them is pretty simple.

“We came from the same upbringings as you guys. Trust, you know, trust what your parents is saying. Hard work and dedication, that’s what’s going to get you to the next level.”

Players came from as far as Hilton Head to go through drills and 7-on-7 play and the players said they can’t wait to do it again.

Saturday in Liberty County, there will be a celebrity basketball game tipping off at 1 p.m.

Sunday, a celebration of life for Coach Warner will be held at the stadium beginning at 7 P.M.

A visitation for Coach Warner will also be on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Emmanuel Christian Church on 866 Clarktown Road in Richmond Hill.

