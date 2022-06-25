Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Saturday 06-25-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First weekend of summer and it’s been very pleasant with with the warmest city in our viewing area, Vidalia, reaching 97° today but most of just hit 90 or a little above away from the beaches. High pressure is in control with unseasonably low moisture. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and 82° at 8:35pm sunset.

Sunday will be just as nice with a cooler start 65° in Statesboro to 69° in Savannah to 73° on Tybee with high temperatures near normal, mostly around 90 except for the islands with comfortable humidity levels.

Monday we’ll still have some 60s to start our day with afternoon highs in the low 90s. A cold front will slowly drop into Georgia and South Carolina on Monday and make its way to the coast by Tuesday with deeper moisture.

Afternoon rain storms increase gradually building towards the end of the week, but it doesn’t look like a widespread severe event. The front stalls, with afternoon and evening rain chances and temperatures will be warm but with clouds and rain, just at or below 90°.

RIP CURRENTS: Onshore winds and swell of around 2 feet every 9 seconds will lead to an elevated risk of rip currents on Sunday. A *Moderate* Risk is forecast at all beaches.

MARINE: Tonight...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2 to 4 ft, open water showers. Sunday...E winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2 to 4 ft. Sunday night...E winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2-3 ft.

Stay safe!

JErtle

