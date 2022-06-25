Motorist arrested after driving through Rincon’s ‘Let Freedom Ring Parade’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been arrested after law enforcement officials say they drove through Rincon’s Freedom Rings parade Saturday morning.

According to police an officer was injured trying to stop the vehicle. The officer has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on the officer’s condition at this time.

Police say no other injuries have been reported.

