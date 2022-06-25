Sky Cams
Motorist arrested after driving through Rincon’s ‘Let Freedom Ring Parade’

(WIS)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been arrested after law enforcement officials say they drove through Rincon’s Freedom Rings parade Saturday morning.

According to police an officer was injured trying to stop the vehicle. The officer has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on the officer’s condition at this time.

Police say no other injuries have been reported.

Stick with WTOC for the latest updates on this developing story.

