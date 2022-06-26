Ellabell family receives new home after deadly tornado

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - An Ellabell family’s life is getting back to normal after their mobile home was destroyed in April’s deadly tornado.

Today the Driggers family was surprised with a new home, thanks to one disaster relief group.

The Driggers family took off their blindfolds Saturday and saw their new home.

“It’s beautiful, I didn’t want to touch anything,” said Terri Driggers.

It’s been a stressful few months for the Driggers.

We first introduced you to the family the day after an EF4 tornado lifted and rolled their old home off the ground...with their two daughters inside.

“It’s had it’s ups and downs,” said Nolan Driggers. “Very stressful, especially in a 22 foot camper with 2 young kids bouncing with two youngs kids bouncing off the walls. But we made it work and we were blessed for it.”

The family had minor injuries but say they’re lucky to be alive.

Staff from disaster relief group God’s Pit Crew say they worked with donors and volunteers to give the Driggers family their new home, complete with a bedroom for each of their two daughters.

“It’s just so important to be able to restore hope to a family that has been through a traumatic event like this, to be able to step in and give them a brand new home, a fresh start when they’ve lost everything with no way of getting it back,” said Brandon Knuckles, Chief Operating Officer for God’s Pit Crew.

And now that the family has a new place to call home...they hope their daughter’s lives can get back to normal too.

“If it rains or storms, my kids are terrified but now that they’re back in an actual home, I’m hoping that goes away slowly and they’ll get back to normal also,” said Nolan Driggers.

And they vow to keep the oak tree they say saved their lives.

“She wouldn’t let me cut the oak tree down. I kind of think it’s a huge eye sore, but at the same time, I believe that if that tree wasn’t there, we would’ve wound up across the road somewhere,” said Nolan Driggers.

And along with a new home, the family now has a new lease on life.

The Driggers say they did not have home insurance when their house was destroyed.

And while the Driggers say they are happy to have a new home, they remind us to not forget about the families who are still struggling to get the relief they need.

