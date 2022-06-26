Evans Derrick Canteen returns summer football camp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Football is still a ways a way, but it hasn’t stopped area standouts from coming back, to give back and get the next generation ready for when that first whistle blows.

Evans High School product, and Georgia Southern corner Derrick Canteen held his second free football camp on the same field that showed him the ropes.

Different this year, Canteen split the age groups into two groups to cater to different skill levels. A younger batch in the morning, with the high school lot hitting the field in the afternoon.

“There’s a big difference between elementary school and in the middle schooler. So just by separating it, I feel like one it was able for them to have more fun by competing against people, their age and their size, and then also just splitting up the numbers, and then more people get reps,” said Canteen.

Last year’s camp saw more than 60 participate, Canteen said this year the numbers doubled.

Canteen rallied an all-star coaching staff for the camp, the corner was joined by several Eagle teammates, even former crosstown rival and Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman D’ante Smith offered instruction.

“That’s the most important part, seeing guys that came from this area, because, you know, enables them to believe that they can make it from these areas, too, you know, we got guys that played at this high school, in high school is around this area. So that should just show them and enable them to believe that they can make it also.”

Canteen only played in two games last season for the Eagles before an injury sidelined him against Florida Atlantic.

He had surgery on a pectoral muscle causing him to miss the rest of the season .

Now he’s taking what he’s learned from his own experiences to inspire those whose numbers could be called next.

“I feel like I can relate to them in some ways, you know, not just challenges as an athlete, but you know, they have their own challenges, they have their own things that go through, but you know, I can kind of relate to them,” Canteen said, “By playing these years in college, having my own problems, red shirt and getting hurt, I have wisdom and I can see areas that you know, where you have to grow as a person to be to be an athlete.”

And when those kids hit the gridiron this fall, Canteen will too, he said he’s hungry to get back on the field.

