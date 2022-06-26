First City Pride Center hosts Stonewall Block Party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First City Pride Center held a big block party on Bull Street Saturday. Hundreds of people showed up for what was their first big event since 2019.

Organizers say the Stonewall Block Party was held to commemorate 53 years since the Stonewall Riots in New York, which started the fight for rights in the LGBTQ+ community.

Several speakers spoke at the event, including former Mayor and now GA State Representative Edna Jackson.

Attendees also enjoyed performances by local drag performers and food from various food trucks.

This weekend the center is also celebrating five years of being here in the community and serving the LGBTQ+ community. It’s also the last weekend of pride month.

First City Pride Center has returned to normal operations since the pandemic. Members of the committee say they started up new programs including support groups for pride families with younger kids.

