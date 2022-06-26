Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Three injured in City Market shooting

Generic crime scene image.
Generic crime scene image.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are injured after a shooting Sunday morning near City Market.

According to Savannah Police, it happened around on the 200 block of West St. Julian Street. Two of the victims received non life threatening injuries. SPD says the third victim’s injuries are serious, but the person is stable.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say a person of interest has been located and is being interviewed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorist drives through Rincon parade
New video shows the moment a motorist drives through Rincon’s ‘Let Freedom Ring Parade’
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
Former members of House of Prayer church say they haven’t seen children in years
One person dies in officer-involved shooting on Gwinnett Street, GBI investigating
FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
Report compiled by Veterans Education Success claims House of Prayer church committed fraud

Latest News

Hundreds showed up to the event Saturday to celebrate the last weekend of pride month.
First City Pride Center hosts Stonewall Block Party
More than 500 runners raced in Daffin Park Saturday morning.
Hundreds of runners participated in Miles to Margaritas 5K
Terri and Nolan Driggers remove their blindfolds.
Ellabell family receives new home after deadly tornado
Motorist drives through Rincon parade
Motorist drives through Rincon parade