Three injured in City Market shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people are injured after a shooting Sunday morning near City Market.

According to Savannah Police, it happened around on the 200 block of West St. Julian Street. Two of the victims received non life threatening injuries. SPD says the third victim’s injuries are serious, but the person is stable.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say a person of interest has been located and is being interviewed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOC for updates.

