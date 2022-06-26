Hampton Co. celebrates final day of Watermelon Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked the 6th and final day of Hampton County’s biggest event of the year – the Watermelon Festival! Saturday morning they held what people there say was the biggest parade the festival has ever had.

More than 100 floats made their way down Elm Street for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. This festival has been a tradition in the county for the past 80 years and was started by farmers. The parade is just one part of the festival, though.

Events were held all week including children’s day in the park, a 5k, a watermelon judging contest and more. The festival is something residents say they prepare for all year. The parade’s royalty tell us today was a dream come true.

“It’s just great to see everybody especially friends and family and it’s great to actually have the festival back. We haven’t had it in two years. It’s really fun!” says Teen Miss Hampton Co. Watermelon Festival Beckah Heape.

Miss Hampton Co. Watermelon, Leigh Anna Brown adds she’s been waiting for this honor not just for the last two years, but her whole life.

“I’ve wanted to be queen since I was born because I’ve wanted to represent the festival and I love this community so much. It was just great to finally see everybody and just get back together again.”

The festival wrapped up after the parade with a watermelon contest.

