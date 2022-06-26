Hundreds of runners participated in Miles to Margaritas 5K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 500 runners laced up their shoes for the Miles to Margaritas 5K at Daffin Park Saturday morning.

Those who finished the race got two free margaritas to enjoy while they spent some time in the park.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to show people that staying healthy can be fun as well.

Part of the proceeds from the event are going to Coastal Pet Rescue.

“Most of the folks that are here today have adopted pets from the charity that we are raising money for. So they know it and they know the people and that’s community. We’re all about community, we’re all about getting that good small town feel at a big event,” said Noel Ranson, Owner of Go Run Productions Corporation.

“You get to run for your fitness, you get two margaritas afterwards, then you get to help a local animal shelter. I don’t think you can get any better than that, as far as being a good person,” said Junior Meador a 5K participant.

Savannah was Miles to Margarita’s first ever location. There will be more races in Atlanta, Knoxville, and Charleston.

