Jordan McRae hosts Liberty Co. Legends basketball game

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the off season for NFL and NBA players, and many of them were back in town this weekend, all giving back to their communities.

Jordan McRae, a Liberty County alum who played basketball for Tennessee and spent time in the NBA before going overseas to play held his annual camp Friday. Saturday, he got some of Liberty County’s best together for an alumni Legends game.

William Lee was named men’s MVP, and Me-Me Walthour was MVP for the women.

Winning Liberty County Legends team (WTOC-TV)

NFL players Richard LeCounte and Raekwon McMillan were on hand, along with NBA star Davion Mitchell to show support.

McRae said showing the next generation what is possible is key for events like these.

“It’s not just about the NBA or NFL players, it’s about everybody as a whole,” He said. “Being able to see those caliber of guys, and for the youth to be able to see that you can make it to the NBA, you can make it to the NFL, and to have all these guys in the gym at the same time, it means a lot to me.”

McRae was presented with a servant leadership award.

Some of the proceeds of the Liberty County Legends basketball game went to the family of the late Liberty County Head Football Coach, Kirk Warner, who recently passed away, while some went to McRae’s AAU team.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.