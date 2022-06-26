Sky Cams
Mothers’ mental health focus of Climb Out of the Darkness event

By Shea Schrader
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group gathered to discuss mental health struggles among mothers and families in Daffin Park on Saturday, as part of a larger national event, ‘Climb out of the Darkness.’

Those in attendance were able to make connections with other families and listen to survivors of issues like postpartum depression speak about their experiences. The whole goal is to raise awareness of perinatal mental health issues and encourage mothers to get help when they need it.

“We experience a lot of stigma and resistance to mental health care, especially here in our state,” says Bridget Cross, a volunteer with Postpartum Support International. “Moms and families are really struggling and can’t always get access to qualified support and help that they need, so we’re here to really raise awareness, hear from people who’ve experienced these issues, and also share information and resources so that families can know that they’re not alone and there is help out there.”

Cross adds that anyone needing help with perinatal mental health issues can reach out to Postpartum Support International for help finding care.

