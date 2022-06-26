Poona Ford hosts Annual SOAR Day on HHI

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Former Hilton Head Island Seahawk star Poona Ford, now a defensive tackle with the Seattle Seahawks, hosted Poona’s SOAR Day at Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island Saturday.

Instead of holding a football camp, he had a night of fun for kids with free games, music, inflatables, food, and other activities. He said he wanted kids to just have a night to run around and be kids.

Ford was able to enjoy it this year with his 8-month-old daughter, which he said makes it even more special.

“People, like you went to school with and stuff, like they’ve got kids now and they just bring them out here,” Ford said. “It’s always a good time, and you know, I just enjoy this day really.”

Ford will be entering his 5th year in the NFL.

