Residents and tourists concerned after shooting near City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were injured, one seriously, in a shooting near City Market early Saturday morning.

Savannah Police have interviewed a person of interest, but haven’t filed any charges in relation to the shooting at this time.

It’s the latest shooting in downtown- which has both residents and tourists concerned.

“I’m hoping that we can do something about it.”

Lorenzo McDonald has called Savannah home his whole life, but it’s only been recently that he’s noticed more violence in downtown.

“Particularly in the last 18 months. More incidents, more bad news,” McDonald said.

Which is particularly concerning for tourists- who come to Savannah to relax.

“Does it scare me? Yeah, it scares the heck out of me. Now it happens in Downtown Savannah. It happens all over the place,” Robert Simpson, Visitor said.

McDonald says he hasn’t changed his lifestyle because of fear- but he is more on guard when he goes out.

“I’ve never felt afraid to come down here, like I said, I’m usually here at night. People just need to be more vigilant, and if you know something, say something,” said McDonald.

Some workers in the tourism industry say they don’t believe that violence in downtown has affected their businesses, but they’re hoping something can be done about it before it does.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.