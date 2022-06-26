Sky Cams
Savannah City Amateur Championship tees off

Men's division tees off Saturday morning at Bacon Park Golf Course
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah City Amateur Championship’s men’s division teed off Saturday morning at Bacon Park Golf Course.

More than 150 golfers hit the course. It’s their biggest field in the last eight years.

Both the course and the tournament have a rich history in Savannah. The course was finished in 1926 and they believe the first City Amateur Champion was around 1930. They say, though, it’s grown to more than that.

“It’s not only one championship, it’s four championships, and among those four championships, it actually turns into eight, because we play both gross and net. We play men’s, we play ladies, we play seniors, we play legends, we play juniors. This is a four day event that covers from the oldest player out here, to the newest beginner out here,” said Tournament Director, Fred Elmgren.

The adult players tee off around 7:30 a.m. Sunday for the final round. The juniors compete on Monday and Tuesday.

