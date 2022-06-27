All lanes of Johnny Mercer Blvd. closed due to downed power lines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All lanes of Johnny Mercer Boulevard, near Wilmington Road, are closed due to downed power lines across the roadway, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Police say they discovered the issue during patrol and do not know what caused the power lines to go down.

Police say there is no timeline for the road to re-open.

