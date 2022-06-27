Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

All lanes of Johnny Mercer Blvd. closed due to downed power lines

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All lanes of Johnny Mercer Boulevard, near Wilmington Road, are closed due to downed power lines across the roadway, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Police say they discovered the issue during patrol and do not know what caused the power lines to go down.

Police say there is no timeline for the road to re-open.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene image.
Three shot near City Market overnight
Motorist drives through Rincon parade
New video shows the moment a motorist drives through Rincon’s ‘Let Freedom Ring Parade’
FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
Former members of House of Prayer church say they haven’t seen children in years
City Market
Residents and tourists concerned after shooting near City Market

Latest News

Westbound lanes of I-16 blocked due to vehicle fire
FILE PHOTO
GDOT: Houlihan Bridge reopens to traffic
FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Houlihan Bridge, State Route 25 reopened to traffic
Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse