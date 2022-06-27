Sky Cams
The Bay Street Cabaret celebrated the last week of Pride Month Sunday

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bay Street Cabaret celebrated Pride Month through song.

Throughout the event they hit on topics about the LGBTQ experience – such as coming out to loved ones, homelessness, violence and AIDS – through their “Say Gay” performance.

Show organizers hoped tonight’s performance brought attention to anti-LGBT legislation.

“So doing a show that speaks to issues of our community but does it in a creative way with song and monologues and humor, we think it’s really important for art to speak to these kinds of issues,” Rick Garman, Bay Street Cabaret said.

The show was held at Club One.

Some of the ticket revenue will go to support the First City Pride Resource Center.

