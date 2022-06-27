Chatham Co. and Savannah police chiefs provide updates on crime reduction efforts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Frustrated residents speaking out at a crime update from local police chiefs amid recent gun violence and officer involved shootings.

“I’m hurt, I’m really hurt by what took place. It’s like a shoot first, ask questions later thing.”

The meeting comes after a deadly officer involved shooting in Savannah last week.

“I expect any member, whether you’re a sworn member or professional staff, to continue to treat all members of our community with dignity and respect and to act professionally and if that is not occurring then make sure that is brought to our attention,” Roy Minter, Savannah Police Chief said.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter says violent crimes at the start of the year were up 19 percent now down to around 13 percent but is urging for more to be done to address gun violence.

“We have got to do something about people wanting to settle and resolve disputes by the use of guns and everybody having a gun and not having any concern whatsoever about using that gun to resolve conflict,” Minter said.

Adding to the problem stolen guns say the chiefs.

According to Minter, 100 guns have been stolen from cars in Savannah.

Chatham Police Chief Jeef Hadley says an AR- 15 was recently stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

“That is completely unacceptable why anyone would leave a weapon such as that unlocked, in a vehicle is beyond me,” Hadley said.

Both chiefs says more is being done for community outreach...but staffing shortages are hampering full efforts.

“We have the will and the intent to do it, but when you’re 20 percent short, it’s very very difficult to organize and to put your back behind programs such as that,” said Hadley.

