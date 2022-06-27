Four cars, three homes hit during shooting in the 500 block of West 37th St. Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man says a drive by shooting happened outside his home in the 500 block of West 37th street Friday night. Four vehicles and three homes were struck but no one was hurt.

“It could have gone so much worse. You can see the holes that went through people’s rooms that they were sitting in.”

Kevin has lived in his Savannah home for three years and Friday night at 9:30 p.m., he was sitting in a chair with his parents who had just gotten into town sitting on the sofa when the first round of gunshots went off.

“It just was a loud pop. My parents were very confused. They had not heard that, but I was so used to it I knew exactly what it was.”

He says a car drove up the side street and fired 15 shots. Two of which struck his parents car.

One hit the side mirror and the other went through the windshield, shattered the back passenger side window and ricocheted into the house leaving Kevin frustrated and his family scared.

“I was mad. I was mad that it happened. I was mad that my parents now are afraid that their child is in constant danger.”

While he’s heard the gunshots before, he says they’ve never been this close, and certainly never struck his van begging the question...

“I mean Kevin, do you feel safe where you live right now?”

“I would say yes, but clearly not. I was several feet away from live bullets. That’s the closest I’ve ever been to an active shooting.”

He’s thankful to be safe but now has questions of his own about the future.

“How does it change? What has to happen for it to change? This city is overwhelmed with this stuff and it just keeps happening.”

Kevin says he doesn’t know the answer, but there has to be something to make people in this area feel more safe.

