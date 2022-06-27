How to have healthy conversations after Roe v. Wade decision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Friday the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe versus Wade, which was a 1973 decision that provided a constitutional right to abortion.

Reversing this decision has caused an outbreak in protests across the nation and has drawn displays of opinion from both sides of the debate.

Joining Morning Break to provide some tips on how we can manage our feelings and have healthy conversations about this decision was Licensed Professional counselor, Tatiana Cabral Smith.

