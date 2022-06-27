Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Monday 06027-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly sunny skies and dry with not muggy...like at all. What a great start to the week, but just upstream is a cold front that will change all that. I can’t rule out an isolated shower late this afternoon. We should be mostly dry by 8:35pm sunset with temperatures near 83°.

Overnight, the front is expected to make steady progress towards the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry and become aligned right across the forecast area by sunrise Tuesday. Say goodbye to those wonderful middle 60s for wakeup temps as we return to starting our day in the low middle 70s. We could have some showers in our western most counties like Toombs, Bulloch, Screven yet drier at the coast. Afternoon highs should reach about 90° with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms, and it’ll feel like the upper 90s if the rain doesn’t cool you off.

As the front stalls, we may have greater instability on Wednesday than Tuesday, and some slightly cooler afternoon highs; some cities will struggle to get out of the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies with morning showers for some and widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will range from 82-90°.

I think Thursday we get a slight break in rain coverage. I’m going 30% with afternoon highs around 88° and muggy.

Rain chances get higher as we approach the weekend as a surface trough drifts into the area from the Atlantic bringing deep moisture.

Once we reach Monday, the Fourth of July, it looks slightly drier.

MARINE: This afternoon through tonight: E or SE mostly in the 10-15 range will prevail. Some slightly stronger winds will be possible along the land/sea interface thanks to the influence of the sea breeze for a few hours mid and late afternoon. Late tonight, southerly winds will prevail with speeds around 10 knots, seas 2-3 feet. No marine concerns are expected through the weekend with conditions forecast to stay below Small Craft Advisory criteria. Winds will be 15 knots or less and seas 2-4 feet.

