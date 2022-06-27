Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The supply chain crisis has retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.

Some of the biggest retail chains have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory.

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.

It’s a trend that started with Amazon several years ago.

Walmart and Lowe’s refused to comment on the new return strategy, but several big box retailers are known to be practicing it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene image.
Three shot near City Market overnight
Motorist drives through Rincon parade
New video shows the moment a motorist drives through Rincon’s ‘Let Freedom Ring Parade’
FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
Former members of House of Prayer church say they haven’t seen children in years
City Market
Residents and tourists concerned after shooting near City Market

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Griner appears in Russian court
NATO leader talks of increasing military numbers
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance wants to increase the size...
NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support
Tamworth Distilling has created 'Crab Trapper,' a crab-flavored whiskey made from real crabs.
Distillery makes crab-flavored whiskey to help protect ecosystem
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
G-7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prep new aid for Ukraine