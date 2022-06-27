Sky Cams
Keeping pets safe in the summer heat(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Most parents wouldn’t imagine leaving their kids inside the car on these hot summer days. But one K-9 handler urges pet owners to think the same way about their animals.

It’s parked, with the windows cracked, not running, to see how hot it gets.

Corporal Kyle Briley from Statesboro Police sat in his patrol car to document how quickly the temperature can rise and the affect it can have on animals.

“A lot of people don’t realize that temperature can increase in a short amount of time.”

Five minutes...87 degrees already.

As a co-founder of the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation, he’s shared the video on their platforms to spread the word.

He and other officers urge people not to take their pets with them if they anticipate having to leave their car for anything. When it can’t be avoided, take some steps...

“..leave your car running, if you can. Crack the windows, minimize your time inside, leave the dog some water.”

He hopes sharing the video on the foundation’s platforms helps save at least one dog.

