My Veterans Place holds inaugural United We Stand Gala

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - My Veterans Place is an organization that provides networking and direction to help those who served our country connect with resources ranging from employment to education and housing to health care.

Sunday night, they held their first MVP Gala to celebrate the work being done.

Emmett Prescott is on the board of My Veterans Place.

