Not too hot to start the week off

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are starting out near 70 degrees this morning with a light southeasterly breeze.

We’ll be mostly clear throughout the day with temperatures climbing to the upper80s by lunchtime. Highs will be in the lower 90s, right on target for this time of the year. Dew points will be in the upper 60s throughout the day, meaning it won’t be too terribly humid to start the week.

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 7:43AM I 1.2′ 1:48PM I 8.5′ 8:00PM

Humidity increases on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures start out a but warmer, in the lower 70s at daybreak. Thankfully, rain chances begin to increase Tuesday afternoon and will continue to be elevated through the rest of the work week. The increased rain chances will assist in keeping our temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, as the cold front stalls offshore midweek.

Severe storms aren’t a great threat, but pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding under stronger storms during the afternoon. No one day will be a washout, but this is the best chance for much-needed rain we have seen in a while.

Even looking into the weekend, afternoon convection looks like a possibility with scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.

There is a 20% chance an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico will develop into a tropical depression over the next five days. This system will drift to the west toward the Texas gulf coast. This looks to just bring rain to that part of the country and is big concern.

A tropical wave about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next five days. This system will be in the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday and Thursday as it continues moving west.

A second tropical wave further to the east has a 20% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression over the next five days. This system will continue moving west through the week.

