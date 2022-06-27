Opioid overdoses on the rise in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Opioid overdoses continue to trend in the wrong direction in Chatham County.

The director for Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics recently told County Commissioners Narcan doses doubled last month compared to May of 2021.

One of the first points CNT Director Michael Sarhatt made to Chatham County Commissioners last week was how fentanyl is still wreaking havoc in the community.

Doses of Narcan that are given by first responders to people having overdoses doubled in May compared to last May.

“The May number really, year to date, should be 400. So that’s a very big increase from last year to this year. The upside to that is that, if you go down to the overdose deaths, we’re at half,” said Sarhatt.

Sarhatt attributes that to more awareness about the dangers of opioid abuse, especially with fentanyl laced in.

According to Memorial Health’s Emergency Room Medical Director, Dr. Jay Goldstein, doses of Narcan can only do so much for someone overdosing.

“The problem with Narcan is it stops the drugs for a shorter amount of time than the drugs last. So it’s got a shorter half-life. So the people feel like they’re out of the woods, and they’re doing pretty well, and then subsequently the narcotic takes a hold again and then they go back into respiratory depression and can die.”

Dr. Goldstein says even though he’s seen an increase in narcotic overdoses over the past few years, those instances have noticeably ramped up to an alarming level.

“I’ve never seen anything like it is today. It’s definitely significant, the potency of these drugs, and the amount of drugs in our community and the amount of usage that’s happening is a usage that I’ve never seen before, and it’s very concerning.”

