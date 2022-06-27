Patten Williams wins the 2022 Savannah City Amateur championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Savannah City Amateur wrapped up Sunday evening over at Bacon Park Golf Course with a new name taking home this year’s hardware.

Patten Williams went under par both days carding a 68 in his first round and a 67 on his second to win by a stroke.

The former college golfer said he has played this tournament three times said it’s a good feeling to come out on top of a competitive field.

“I mean any tournament I can add my name to, that would be a good thing, so it’s been a great event. I’ve really enjoyed playing here this last couple of years. It’s a great staff. It’s a really great golf course out here and I’ve really, really been able to have a good time,” Patton Williams said.

The junior’s division gets underway Monday and wraps up on Tuesday.

