Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Patten Williams wins the 2022 Savannah City Amateur championship

Patten Williams
Patten Williams(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Savannah City Amateur wrapped up Sunday evening over at Bacon Park Golf Course with a new name taking home this year’s hardware.

Patten Williams went under par both days carding a 68 in his first round and a 67 on his second to win by a stroke.

The former college golfer said he has played this tournament three times said it’s a good feeling to come out on top of a competitive field.

“I mean any tournament I can add my name to, that would be a good thing, so it’s been a great event. I’ve really enjoyed playing here this last couple of years. It’s a great staff. It’s a really great golf course out here and I’ve really, really been able to have a good time,” Patton Williams said.

The junior’s division gets underway Monday and wraps up on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorist drives through Rincon parade
New video shows the moment a motorist drives through Rincon’s ‘Let Freedom Ring Parade’
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
Former members of House of Prayer church say they haven’t seen children in years
Generic crime scene image.
Three shot near City Market overnight
FBI raid at Hinesville church connected to search at another Ga. church
One person dies in officer-involved shooting on Gwinnett Street, GBI investigating

Latest News

2022 Liberty County Legends Basketball game
Jordan McRae hosts Liberty Co. Legends basketball game
Jordan McRae hosts Liberty Co. Legends basketball game
Seahawks DT Poona Ford at 2022 SOAR Day
Poona Ford hosts Annual SOAR Day on HHI
Poona Ford hosts Annual SOAR Day on HHI