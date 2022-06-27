Planned Parenthood’s southeast chapter addresses abortion access in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia House Bill 481, commonly known as the heartbeat law, outlaws abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually at six weeks of pregnancy.

The law was struck down in 2020, but is now headed to the US Court of Appeals for reconsideration.

However, no abortion laws have changed in Georgia for now.

Lauren Frazier, the director of communications and marketing for Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, said, “it is very important for folks in Georgia to know that if you need to access abortion care in our state, you can still access abortion care in our state.”

That hasn’t stopped people from prepping for the likely event the Heartbeat Law will take effect and severely limit abortion access.

“What we have seen is a significant increase in calls to our patient access center, from people wanting to know how many packs of birth control and emergency contraception they can stockpile because they’re afraid that if they experience an unintended or unplanned pregnancy that they will not be able to access care in our state.”

Frazier says it’s important to know that when and if the Heartbeat Law goes into effect, women will still have access to care but they’ll need to be vigilant about protecting their health by using some form of birth control. If you do think you’re pregnant -

“It is important that you get tested as soon as possible. Abortion will still be available in the State of Georgia, but your window for accessing care is severely shortened so it’s important that you act as soon as possible.”

Frazier says it’s also important to note that it’s a heartbeat law not six weeks law, and a heartbeat can be detected as early as four weeks.

For now however, abortion care access remains unchanged in Georgia.

